Royston Town boss Steve Castle ahead of Stourbridge clash: Crows can catch top sides

Royston Town V Bedworth United - Manager Steve Castle (Royston Town ). Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Royston Town boss Steve Castle has said the Crows can catch the two sides above them ahead of their top four clash at Stourbridge on Saturday.

New signing David Mooney on his Crows debut against Bedworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon New signing David Mooney on his Crows debut against Bedworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Crows have climbed to third in the Evo-Stik Southern Central Premier, after earning their fourth win in a row against Bedworth United on Saturday.

The 2-0 victory took them within four points of league leaders Kettering Town, and one point ahead of Stourbridge - a promotion rival and a side who are unbeaten in five league games.

Josh Castiglione in action for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Josh Castiglione in action for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Speaking to CrowSport, Castle said: “The teams above us have a little head start but it’s nothing which can’t be caught.

“The league is good with well organised teams, so getting three points against any of the top 10 is an achievement.

Dave Mooney for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Dave Mooney for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

“They’ve arguably had a better start than us and at home it would have been a formidable task but there’s also a long journey and a loud crowd.

“It’s going to be a really hard game.”

Royston Town V Bedworth United - Chris Assombalonga in action for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Royston Town V Bedworth United - Chris Assombalonga in action for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Playing bottom side Bedworth in the sheeting rain, a goalless first-half saw a scrappy battle, with neither side displaying much quality.

It took until the 68th minute for the Crows - wearing pink socks in aid of the Breast Cancer Now charity - to open the scoring when Adam Murray’s header from Sam Corcoran’s corner was parried to the feet of Gus Scott-Morriss, who poked in from close-range.

Royston Town V Bedworth United - James Potton in action for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Royston Town V Bedworth United - James Potton in action for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

They doubled their lead when the visitors’ keeper was forced to punch the ball to Josh Castiglione under-pressure from Murray, and the midfielder drilled the ball in before the Crows saw the game out for a deserved win.

Castle added: “We could and should have scored more but we’re always pleased with a clean sheet.

Royston Town V Bedworth United . Picture: Karyn Haddon Royston Town V Bedworth United . Picture: Karyn Haddon

“We’re getting some consistency now, we’re getting our head around the fact teams who come to us are going to kill games and dampen the tempo.

“We’ve got a big selection and some great attacking options. It’s down to the lads who have got the shirt to keep it and the ones who haven’t to show they’re worth taking the place on the team sheet.

Royston Town V Bedworth United - Adam Murray in action for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Royston Town V Bedworth United - Adam Murray in action for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

“That’s a healthy setup and one pointing towards a successful club.”