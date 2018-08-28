Steeple Morden pupils welcome author to officially open new library

Julia Jarman cutting cake to open the new library

Steeple Morden Primary School pupils have welcomed a special visitor to officially open their new library.

Julia Jarman officially opened the newly-transformed space – where the pupils have been treated to an abundance of books, stories and performances since the start of term.

The revamp began back in January when teacher Catherine Seward had a vision to transform the space into one filled with fun and creativity.

With the help of volunteers, fundraising events and local craftsmen, the old library was given a complete makeover to include a designated non-fiction area, inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s writing desk.

Many of the new shelves have been sponsored by businesses and families who provided funds in order to buy new books.

A special assembly was held for the children and guests from the community including South Cambs MP Heidi Allen.

Author Julia said: “I can’t praise this school enough for putting the pleasure of reading at the heart of the curriculum – every day of the year – and I was delighted to be asked to open their exciting new library.”

The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a ribbon, cake and best wishes for all those who read and work in the library.