Statutory Notice to Creditors & Others IN THE ESTATE OF SYLVIA BONNETT DECEASED

PURSUANT to the Trustee Act 1925 NOTICE is given that all creditors and others having any claims against or claiming to be beneficially interested in the estate of Sylvia Bonnett deceased late of 76A Ditchburn Place, Cambridge CB1 2DR

Who died on 16th July 2016 and Probate to whose estate was granted on 6th February 2017 out of the Newcastle upon Tyne District Probate Registry to Stephen Guy Sharp and Terence Henry Donnellan are required to send particulars in writing to the undersigned solicitors on or before 3 December 2018 after which date the said Executors will proceed to distribute the assets of the deceased among the persons entitled to them having regard only to the claims of which they had notice and they shall not be liable for the assets of the deceased or any part of them so distributed to any person or persons of whose claims or demands they then had not had notice.

Dated 2 October 2018

The Walkers Partnership (Ref: THD)

2-3 Fish Hill, Royston, Hertfordshire SG8 9JY

Solicitors for the Executors