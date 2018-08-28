Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Statutory Notice to Creditors & Others IN THE ESTATE OF SYLVIA BONNETT DECEASED

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 October 2018

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

PURSUANT to the Trustee Act 1925 NOTICE is given that all creditors and others having any claims against or claiming to be beneficially interested in the estate of Sylvia Bonnett deceased late of 76A Ditchburn Place, Cambridge CB1 2DR

Comment

Who died on 16th July 2016 and Probate to whose estate was granted on 6th February 2017 out of the Newcastle upon Tyne District Probate Registry to Stephen Guy Sharp and Terence Henry Donnellan are required to send particulars in writing to the undersigned solicitors on or before 3 December 2018 after which date the said Executors will proceed to distribute the assets of the deceased among the persons entitled to them having regard only to the claims of which they had notice and they shall not be liable for the assets of the deceased or any part of them so distributed to any person or persons of whose claims or demands they then had not had notice.

Dated 2 October 2018

The Walkers Partnership (Ref: THD)

2-3 Fish Hill, Royston, Hertfordshire SG8 9JY

Solicitors for the Executors

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Train delays after disruption between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Yesterday, 17:20 Georgia Barrow
Trains are delayed after disruption between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: Great Northern

Delays are expected between London Kings Cross and Stevenage until at least 6pm due to a trespasser on the line.

All aboard for the return of Royston Pirate Day

Yesterday, 15:02 Renu Chopra
Philip Naylon with his new pal at last year's Royston's Pirate Day. Picture: Clive Porter

Ahoy! Time to get your cutlass and eye patches out as the Royston Pirate Day is set to return for an array of free activities for all the family.

Great Northern reveals new trains with more capacity, air-conditioning, Wi-Fi and power points

Yesterday, 10:26 Sophie Blackman
Trains are delayed after disruption between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: Great Northern

Great Northern will soon be introducing trains with more capacity and air conditioning, which according to one commuter “will make a massive difference”.

Fowlmere hair heroes’ charity challenge for premature baby cause

Yesterday, 10:00 Bianca Wild
Amy Johnson-Smith and Sian Treadwell are walking from Fowlmere to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for premature baby charity Bliss. Picture:

A pair of Fowlmere hairdressers are to walk from the village to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge dressed as superheroes for a premature baby charity.

Most read stories

Karl Bebbington killed by lorry after night out with friends, inquest hears

Karl Bebbington died aged 27, on the A505 Royston bypass. Picture: Courtesy of Natalie Mclarney
Royston

Deer collision on A10 between Royston and Buntingford

A deer was hit on the A10 between Royston and Buntingford yesterday evening. Picture: Pete Bishop
Royston

Updated: Gladman revises application for homes near Therfield Heath

The Gladman proposed development site from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill in Royston. Picture: David Hatton
Royston Town Council

Updated: Royston Town Council votes to ‘strongly oppose’ Gladman application

The Gladman proposed development site in Royston from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill. Picture: David Hatton
Royston Town Council

Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire doctor suspended for overlapping shifts and prescribing unlicensed drugs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Royston Crow e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Royston Crow weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide