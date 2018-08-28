Advanced search

Pirates sail into Royston for fifth fun day

PUBLISHED: 07:55 10 October 2018

The Grinsted family taking a break from hunting down the treasure chest. Picture: Clive Porter

The Grinsted family taking a break from hunting down the treasure chest. Picture: Clive Porter

Archant

Pirates sailed into Royston on Saturday for the fifth installment of the annual nautical fun day organised by Royston First.

Shiver me timbers, it's Elizabeth Furrel. Picture: Clive Porter

With hundreds of children completing the trail, the town centre footfall – including parents, grandparents and siblings – was increased during the six hours of the Royston Pirate Day, making it once again an outstanding success.

On arrival into the town, youngsters were issued with a set of clues leading to pirate figures hidden in shop windows. Those in costume were also invited to participate in the fancy dress competition.

Tom Kelliher at Royston Pirate Day. Picture: Clive Porter

Nearly 50 children took the opportunity to have their photos taken. There were also plenty of craft activities on hand, including pirate colour-in biff bats, pirate ship plate kits and pirate scratch art pictures. Every child completing the trail was issued with a goody bag containing presents.

Town Manager Geraint Burnell, speaking on behalf of the Royston First, said: “Even though it rained all day lots of children and their families came into the town to participate in the trail, with many children dressing up.

Louie Perkins looked the part. Picture: Clive Porter

“The standard of fancy dress seems to improve every time – I doubt if real pirates were dressed half as well! All-in-all, a good day for Royston.”

The fancy dress photo gallery of nearly 50 will be judged by the mayor of Royston Iain Leggett, who will select the wearer of the best costume and award the prize of a pirate chest stuffed with goodies.

Louie Perkins looked the part. Picture: Clive Porter

Hanna Zolopa keeping dry. Picture: Clive Porter

Bethany Thompson dressed up for Pirate Day. Picture: Clive Porter

