Cash brewed up for Macmillan cancer cause

Tesco staff at their charity coffee morning. Picture: Courtesy of Mandy Jinkerson Archant

Lots of cash has been brewed up for Macmillan Cancer Support at the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teacake's creations for their charity coffee morning. Picture: Courtesy of Jodie Allard Teacake's creations for their charity coffee morning. Picture: Courtesy of Jodie Allard

In Royston, Tesco Extra held a Macmillan cake bake at their front of the store.

Community champion Mandy Jinkerson said: “We raised £258 for the charity and our customers enjoyed a selecton of homemade cakes.

“We would like to thank all our staff for contributing to the sale and our customers for helping us to raise money for this fantastic cause.

Family-run tearoom Teacake at Shepreth raised £614.88 for the charity.

Former GBBO contestant Ian Cumming with Teacake, Shepreth staff. Picture: Courtesy of Jodie Allard Former GBBO contestant Ian Cumming with Teacake, Shepreth staff. Picture: Courtesy of Jodie Allard

Teacake’s Jodie Allard said: “Alongside the usual tea and cakes we had a raffle, games and a Great British Bake Off competition that former finalist Ian Cumming came to judge for us.

“Last year we raised, £804 and as a small, family run business we are delighted to have raised so much money alongside friends and the local community.”