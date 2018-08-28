Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

ROE GREEN COMMON

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 October 2018

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Mr Scott Bellamy has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Roe Green Common.

Comment

The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The proposed works are the instatement of a shingle access drive of 177 square metres (area) and 50 metres (length) to serve 10 Rose Cottage, Roe Green from Rushden Road.

The works will be located on Roe Green Common, directly to the north of 10 Rose Cottage and following the path of an existing mud track, which the proposed works will replace.

A copy of the application form and accompanying documents can be inspected at the parish notice board on Roe Green Common, SG9 OQG until the third day of November 2018. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by writing to Rob Preston, Carter Jonas, One Station Square, Cambridge CBI 2GA.

Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to The Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team at 3F Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BSI 6PN or commonlandcasework@pins.gsi.gov. uk. Representations sent to The Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. For information about how The Planning Inspectorate processes personal information please see the Common Land Privacy Policy at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/common-landguidance-sheet-13-privacy-policy

Scott Bellamy

10 Rose Cottage

Roe Green

Hertfordshire

SG9 OQE

01 October 2018

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Train delays after disruption between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Yesterday, 17:20 Georgia Barrow
Trains are delayed after disruption between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: Great Northern

Delays are expected between London Kings Cross and Stevenage until at least 6pm due to a trespasser on the line.

All aboard for the return of Royston Pirate Day

Yesterday, 15:02 Renu Chopra
Philip Naylon with his new pal at last year's Royston's Pirate Day. Picture: Clive Porter

Ahoy! Time to get your cutlass and eye patches out as the Royston Pirate Day is set to return for an array of free activities for all the family.

Great Northern reveals new trains with more capacity, air-conditioning, Wi-Fi and power points

Yesterday, 10:26 Sophie Blackman
Trains are delayed after disruption between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: Great Northern

Great Northern will soon be introducing trains with more capacity and air conditioning, which according to one commuter “will make a massive difference”.

Fowlmere hair heroes’ charity challenge for premature baby cause

Yesterday, 10:00 Bianca Wild
Amy Johnson-Smith and Sian Treadwell are walking from Fowlmere to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for premature baby charity Bliss. Picture:

A pair of Fowlmere hairdressers are to walk from the village to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge dressed as superheroes for a premature baby charity.

Most read stories

Karl Bebbington killed by lorry after night out with friends, inquest hears

Karl Bebbington died aged 27, on the A505 Royston bypass. Picture: Courtesy of Natalie Mclarney
Royston

Deer collision on A10 between Royston and Buntingford

A deer was hit on the A10 between Royston and Buntingford yesterday evening. Picture: Pete Bishop
Royston

Updated: Gladman revises application for homes near Therfield Heath

The Gladman proposed development site from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill in Royston. Picture: David Hatton
Royston Town Council

Updated: Royston Town Council votes to ‘strongly oppose’ Gladman application

The Gladman proposed development site in Royston from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill. Picture: David Hatton
Royston Town Council

Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire doctor suspended for overlapping shifts and prescribing unlicensed drugs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Royston Crow e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Royston Crow weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide