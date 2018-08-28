ROE GREEN COMMON

Mr Scott Bellamy has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Roe Green Common.

The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The proposed works are the instatement of a shingle access drive of 177 square metres (area) and 50 metres (length) to serve 10 Rose Cottage, Roe Green from Rushden Road.

The works will be located on Roe Green Common, directly to the north of 10 Rose Cottage and following the path of an existing mud track, which the proposed works will replace.

A copy of the application form and accompanying documents can be inspected at the parish notice board on Roe Green Common, SG9 OQG until the third day of November 2018. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by writing to Rob Preston, Carter Jonas, One Station Square, Cambridge CBI 2GA.

Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to The Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team at 3F Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BSI 6PN or commonlandcasework@pins.gsi.gov. uk. Representations sent to The Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. For information about how The Planning Inspectorate processes personal information please see the Common Land Privacy Policy at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/common-landguidance-sheet-13-privacy-policy

Scott Bellamy

10 Rose Cottage

Roe Green

Hertfordshire

SG9 OQE

01 October 2018