Education adviser gives talks at Bassingbourn Village College

Robin Launder with BVC students. Picture: BVC Archant

Staff, students and parents have attended presentations at Bassingbourn Village College by education adviser Robin Launder.

A former prison officer and teacher, Robin specialises in evidence-based teaching, mindset theory, teacher-student relationships, memory skills and neuroscience for teachers.

Robin’s fast-paced and often humorous presentation introduced memory techniques to aid revision to Year 10 and 11 students, followed up by a similar support session for more than 200 parents in the evening.

Year 11 student Cassie Evans said: “We have studied memory in psychology so it was really interesting to hear Robin’s presentation on how the different techniques really work. He was fascinating and funny!”

Students from partner schools in Cambridge – Netherhall and Cambridge Centre for Sixth Form Studies – also attended the sessions.

BVC teachers received a session on student behaviour from Robin.