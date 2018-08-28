Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hertfordshire pupils’ winning films released for World Mental Health Day

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 October 2018

Alex Strazza from Verulam School was joint winner of a Herts county council competition to design a film about mental health in young people. Picture: Verulam School

Alex Strazza from Verulam School was joint winner of a Herts county council competition to design a film about mental health in young people. Picture: Verulam School

Archant

Two films raising awareness of young people’s mental health have been released after a countywide competition among schools in Hertfordshire.

Comment

The films, designed by young people for young people, have been launched by Herts County Council to coincide with today’s World Mental Health Day, and as part of the county’s #JustTalk campaign.

Pupils from across Herts were invited to submit a film storyboard for the campaign, which encourages young people to talk about what’s on their mind without fear of judgement or embarrassment. The winning storyboards were chosen out of 185 entries and were professionally produced as films.

One of the winners was Alex Strazza, a 13-year-old pupil at Verulam School in St Albans. He said: “When I first entered the competition I thought it was just another piece of homework, but then after looking into it I realised it was really important for boys all across the country to talk and tell people their problems.

“I think boys tend to keep problems inside, we want to stay strong and not look weak in a way. But there’s no need for that, if you share your problems then it will help everything.

“I really enjoyed making the film and I’m a lot more confident as a result!”

Louis Webb, who is in Year 8 at Richard Hale School in Hertford, was the other winner of the competition, and his storyboard was made into an animation.

He said: “I entered the campaign because I thought it was important that everyone knew what mental health is and that it’s important to speak to people if you’re feeling a little bit down.

“My teacher Jane was a very big part of it; she explained mental health really well, made lessons fun and really helped us all with this project.

Louis Webb from Richard Hale School with his winning storyboard. Picture: Herts county councilLouis Webb from Richard Hale School with his winning storyboard. Picture: Herts county council

“I really enjoyed doing it, especially when I had a Skype meeting with the animator to make changes to the final animation.”

The #JustTalk campaign aims to help young people, especially boys and young men, know that it’s OK to not be OK – and to encourage them to share their problems with someone they can trust.

Richard Roberts, the county council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “The films are brilliant! I’m really impressed with the creativity and maturity with which these young people have approached this project.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Pirates sail into Royston for fifth fun day

07:55 Bianca Wild
The Grinsted family taking a break from hunting down the treasure chest. Picture: Clive Porter

Pirates sailed into Royston on Saturday for the fifth installment of the annual nautical fun day organised by Royston First.

Hertfordshire pupils’ winning films released for World Mental Health Day

07:00 Anne Suslak
Alex Strazza from Verulam School was joint winner of a Herts county council competition to design a film about mental health in young people. Picture: Verulam School

Two films raising awareness of young people’s mental health have been released after a countywide competition among schools in Hertfordshire.

Updated: Fowlmere’s Batman and Bananaman battle the elements in charity walk

Yesterday, 17:46 Bianca Wild
Sian Treadwell and Amy Johnson-Smith of Aquarius Hair Design in Fowlmere heading off on their walk to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Amy Johnson-Smith

Two Fowlmere hairdressers pounded country lanes in the pouring rain dressed as Batman and Bananaman on Saturday to raise money for baby charity, Bliss.

Motorists fined at Royston station car park due to late trains

Yesterday, 11:20 Renu Chopra
Motorists are being fined while waiting for late trains in the car park near Royston station. Picture: Nick Gill

A new automated parking system at Royston railway station has led to some motorists receiving fines when trains are delayed, something which has been described as a “moral injustice”.

Most read stories

Motorists fined at Royston station car park due to late trains

Motorists are being fined while waiting for late trains in the car park near Royston station. Picture: Nick Gill
Heidi Allen

East West Rail Link: CamBedRailRoad launches petition to government

The proposed CBRR line (green) and the C2-2 line, which would impact rural South Cambs and Central Beds land if it was given the green light. Picture: CBRR
Biggleswade Comet

Injunctions handed to men linked to illegal hare coursing in Cambridgeshire

Clockwise from top left: Mark Loveridge, John Jefford, James Crickmore, and Denny Loverideg. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Cambridgeshire

Melbourn paedophile sentenced after admitting further crimes

Aaron Collis

Updated: Fowlmere’s Batman and Bananaman battle the elements in charity walk

Sian Treadwell and Amy Johnson-Smith of Aquarius Hair Design in Fowlmere heading off on their walk to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Amy Johnson-Smith
Fowlmere

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Royston Crow e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Royston Crow weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide