Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 04 October 2018

GBA Services Ltd of 429 Moss Lane, Hesketh Bank, Preston is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 20 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Grange Farm, Newmarket Road, Royston.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at The Office of the Traffic Commissioner, Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

