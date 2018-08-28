All aboard for the return of Royston Pirate Day

Philip Naylon with his new pal at last year's Royston's Pirate Day. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Ahoy! Time to get your cutlass and eye patches out as the Royston Pirate Day is set to return for an array of free activities for all the family.

At the event at Fish Hill square will offer a fun treasure trail, craft activities and lots of prizes to be won.

Be sure to come looking your best as there will be a fancy dress competition to find the best dressed pirate, the winner will be chosen by the Royston town mayor, Councillor Iain Leggett.

Parrots on shoulders and best rags are strongly encouraged as pictures of each pirate will be displayed in the event’s picture gallery.

Royston town manager Geraint Burnell said: “At last year’s event, Royston was swarming with pirates. There were more than 1000 people that came in to the town.

“There will be plenty to occupy small people including sampling the shops, restaurants and play facilities available in the town centre. Enjoy!”

Pirate day will be on from 10am until 4pm on Saturday.