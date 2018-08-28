M11 reopens after burst water main near Cambridge

The burst water main on the M11. Picture: @HighwaysEAST Archant

One lane of the M11 northbound has now be reopened between junctions 12 and 14 after flooding from a burst water main closed the carriageway near Cambridge, causing long delays this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England tweeted at 5.42am to say it had received reports of surface water on the motorway between Junction 12 for the A603 and Junction 13 for the A1303, near Cambridge.

Cambridge Water engineers and Highways England contractors attended the scene, and have been working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Highways England have now tweeted from their @HighwaysEAST account: “#M11 north NOW OPEN between J12 (#A603) and J14 (#A14 #Girton) nr #Cambridge after a burst water main and flooding earlier. @Cambswater have shut off main and water cleared enough to allow road to reopen. 1 lane (of 2) remains closed whilst remaining water is cleared.”

A diversion was put in place this morning, via the A603 through Barton and New Wimpole to the roundabout with the A1198, where you will need to take the A1198 to Caxton Gibbet.

Depending on your destination, motorist were asked to continue on the A1198 to the A14 at J24 or take the A428, continue through the Girton Interchange and exit at the Histon Interchange (B1049) and U-turn to join the A14 and rejoin the M11 north at the Girton Interchange to access the A14 west.