Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

M11 closed near Cambridge due to burst water main

PUBLISHED: 07:35 05 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:33 05 October 2018

Motorists have been told to allow extra time for their journeys this morning after the M11 was closed northbound near Cambridge due a burst water main. Picture: Archant

Motorists have been told to allow extra time for their journeys this morning after the M11 was closed northbound near Cambridge due a burst water main. Picture: Archant

Archant

The M11 is closed northbound this morning near Cambridge due to a burst water main which has flooded the carriageway.

Comment

Highways England tweeted at 5.42am to say it had received reports of surface water on the motorway between Junction 12 for the A603 and Junction 13 for the A1303, near Cambridge.

The northbound carriageway is currently closed, and Cambridge Water engineers are on the scene along with Highways England contractors who are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

A diversion is in place, with traffic exiting at Junction 12 and motorists asked to follow the route marked with a solid diamond symbol on local road signs.

This takes traffic via the A603 through Barton and New Wimpole to the roundabout with the A1198, where you will need to take the A1198 to Caxton Gibbet.

Depending on your destination, traffic can then either continue on the A1198 to the A14 at J24 or take the A428, continue through the Girton Interchange and exit at the Histon Interchange (B1049) and U-turn to join the A14 and rejoin the M11 north at the Girton Interchange to access the A14 west.

Highways England has said road users may wish to consider alternative routes and are advised to allow extra time for their journey this morning, with tailbacks of two miles also being reported on the southbound carriageway.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Cash brewed up for Macmillan cancer cause

Yesterday, 17:12 Bianca Wild
Tesco staff at their charity coffee morning. Picture: Courtesy of Mandy Jinkerson

Lots of cash has been brewed up for Macmillan Cancer Support at the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

Rail regulator probe into Govia Thameslink over passenger information

Yesterday, 13:36 JP Asher
A Great Northern train. Picture: Nick Gill

The rail regulator has today opened an investigation into whether Great Northern and Thameslink line operator Govia Thameslink breached requirements to keep passengers properly informed amid the May 2018 timetable rollout.

Brown bin left outside North Herts council – and returned next day, emptied

Yesterday, 11:11 JP Asher
Hitchin's Paul Sharma with his unemptied brown garden-waste bin outside the North Hertfordshire District Council offices in Letchworth. Picture: Paul Sharma

A man frustrated with North Hertfordshire’s waste service left his uncollected brown bin outside the district council’s offices – and received it back the next day, emptied and cleaned.

Updated: M11 reopens after burst water main near Cambridge

Yesterday, 10:44 Bianca Wild
The burst water main on the M11. Picture: @HighwaysEAST

One lane of the M11 northbound has now be reopened between junctions 12 and 14 after flooding from a burst water main closed the carriageway near Cambridge, causing long delays this morning.

Most read stories

Karl Bebbington killed by lorry after night out with friends, inquest hears

Karl Bebbington died aged 27, on the A505 Royston bypass. Picture: Courtesy of Natalie Mclarney
Royston

Deer collision on A10 between Royston and Buntingford

A deer was hit on the A10 between Royston and Buntingford yesterday evening. Picture: Pete Bishop
Royston

Updated: Gladman revises application for homes near Therfield Heath

The Gladman proposed development site from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill in Royston. Picture: David Hatton
Royston Town Council

Royston history society ‘devastated’ as town council takes over cave

An historic shot of what is now the cave shop and entrance. Picture: Royston and District Local History Society
Royston Town Council

Updated: Royston Town Council votes to ‘strongly oppose’ Gladman application

The Gladman proposed development site in Royston from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill. Picture: David Hatton
Royston Town Council

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Royston Crow e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Royston Crow weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide