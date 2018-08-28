M11 closed near Cambridge due to burst water main

Motorists have been told to allow extra time for their journeys this morning after the M11 was closed northbound near Cambridge due a burst water main. Picture: Archant Archant

The M11 is closed northbound this morning near Cambridge due to a burst water main which has flooded the carriageway.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England tweeted at 5.42am to say it had received reports of surface water on the motorway between Junction 12 for the A603 and Junction 13 for the A1303, near Cambridge.

The northbound carriageway is currently closed, and Cambridge Water engineers are on the scene along with Highways England contractors who are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

A diversion is in place, with traffic exiting at Junction 12 and motorists asked to follow the route marked with a solid diamond symbol on local road signs.

This takes traffic via the A603 through Barton and New Wimpole to the roundabout with the A1198, where you will need to take the A1198 to Caxton Gibbet.

Depending on your destination, traffic can then either continue on the A1198 to the A14 at J24 or take the A428, continue through the Girton Interchange and exit at the Histon Interchange (B1049) and U-turn to join the A14 and rejoin the M11 north at the Girton Interchange to access the A14 west.

Highways England has said road users may wish to consider alternative routes and are advised to allow extra time for their journey this morning, with tailbacks of two miles also being reported on the southbound carriageway.