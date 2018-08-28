Advanced search

Fowlmere hair heroes’ charity challenge for premature baby cause

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 October 2018

Amy Johnson-Smith and Sian Treadwell are walking from Fowlmere to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for premature baby charity Bliss. Picture:

Amy Johnson-Smith and Sian Treadwell are walking from Fowlmere to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for premature baby charity Bliss. Picture:

Archant

A pair of Fowlmere hairdressers are to walk from the village to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge dressed as superheroes for a premature baby charity.

Amy Johnson-Smith, who owns Aquarius Hair Designs in Manor Farm, and her employee Sian Treadwell are to take on the trek for Bliss – which supports families with babies born premature or sick.

All of 29-year-old Sian’s babies were born premature – her daughter is now nine, but sadly her two other children died.

She told the Crow: “In 2007, I went into early labour at 23 weeks with my first baby weighing 1lb 8oz. She had two bleeds on the brain. I was given the most heartbreaking decision to switch her life support machine off at 21 hours old.

“The following year I went into labour with my daughter at 23 weeks. Luckily, this time I arrived at hospital 3cm dilated. I had a cervical sutra, which helped to gain extra two weeks which is crucial – every day matters.

“My daughter arrived weighing 2lb 8oz with what sounded like a little kitten meow. She was whisked off to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where she started her three-month hospital battle.

“She’s my little miracle – I can’t put into words her strength.Today you would never have known she hard the hard start to life.

“After couple of years I fell pregnant with my son, and this time I was under full observation due to my previous pregnancies.

“Unfortunately there was nothing stopping another 23-week birth and he was just 23 hours old when I made that heartbreaking decision to switch his life support off due to his lungs collapsing.

“My heart felt like it had been ripped out – I said to the nurses ‘no please not again’ and cried until there were no tears left.

“I want to give back more than a thank you to the charities that helped me and help the poorly babies fight for their life.”

The ‘hair heroes’ will be dressed up as Batman and Bananaman for the walk on Saturday – because Robin was out of stock – and will deliver blankets, hats and booties knitted by clients to Addenbrooke’s NICU.

Amy said: “We have had so many people talk to us about their experiences when we tell them what we are doing, because everyone seems to know someone who has had a premature birth. One in four children need medical attention after they are born, so we are hoping this raises awareness and much-needed funds for Bliss.

“We are hoping to exceed our target of £1,000. We have already raised nearly £850 from sponsors so far and we had a raffle for hair products and also went to Fowlmere school disco and glittered the childrens hair.”

Amy, 31, and Sian will be starting after their morning shift ends at 12 noon on Saturday and will be heading to the pubs en route to the hospital, including the Green Man at Thriplow and the Queen’s Head in Newton, and will appreciate support from villagers and punters along the way

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sianamy

