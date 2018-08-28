Fowlmere’s Batman and Bananaman battle the elements in charity walk
PUBLISHED: 17:46 09 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:00 09 October 2018
Archant
Sian Treadwell and her boss Amy Johnson-Smith walked from Aquarius Hair Design in Manor Farm to the Rosie Hospital NICU, where they delivered baby blankets and other items knitted by clients.
“We are so very proud of ourselves. We literally got soaked through our superhero costumes and our trainers were full of water.
“We cannot believe the amazing support we have had and the generosity of others.
“Pubs en route were extremely welcoming.
“We hoped to raise £1,000 – our total at the moment is more than £1,500.
“We made it in approximately 3 hours – the NICU department were extremely grateful and they were pleased to see Bananaman and Batman.”
To add to the duo’s total, go https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SianAmy.