Fowlmere’s Batman and Bananaman battle the elements in charity walk

Sian Treadwell and Amy Johnson-Smith of Aquarius Hair Design in Fowlmere heading off on their walk to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Amy Johnson-Smith Archant

Sian Treadwell and her boss Amy Johnson-Smith walked from Aquarius Hair Design in Manor Farm to the Rosie Hospital NICU, where they delivered baby blankets and other items knitted by clients.

Sian Treadwell and Amy Johnson-Smith nearing the hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Amy Johnson-Smith Sian Treadwell and Amy Johnson-Smith nearing the hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Amy Johnson-Smith

“We are so very proud of ourselves. We literally got soaked through our superhero costumes and our trainers were full of water.

Amy Johnson-Smith and Sian Treadwell with Addenbrooke's Hospital NICU staff after the made it to the hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Amy Johnson-Smith Amy Johnson-Smith and Sian Treadwell with Addenbrooke's Hospital NICU staff after the made it to the hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Amy Johnson-Smith

“We cannot believe the amazing support we have had and the generosity of others.

“Pubs en route were extremely welcoming.

“We hoped to raise £1,000 – our total at the moment is more than £1,500.

“We made it in approximately 3 hours – the NICU department were extremely grateful and they were pleased to see Bananaman and Batman.”

To add to the duo’s total, go https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SianAmy.